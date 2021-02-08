Illegal immigrants to be given Covid vaccines without checks on status

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Illegal immigrants will be given Covid-19 vaccines without checks on their immigration status, the Home Office has confirmed.

As a part of its drive to vaccinate the UK population, the government is working to reach people who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are offered the jab.

It means the Home Office will take no action if someone in the UK illegally registers with a GP to be inoculated.

A government spokesman said: “Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status."

Members of the public fill out paperwork before being given the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The statement continued: "Those registered with a GP are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine."

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, welcomed the news.

"It is essential for all our health that everyone is able to access vaccines easily and without fear of punishment," she said

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

"But this will only work if the Home Office immediately legislates to end all data sharing with doctors, hospitals and healthcare providers.

"Without this guarantee, mistrust will prevent vaccine uptake, which will harm us all."

More than 12 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine – with the government aiming to offer jabs to all those in the top four priority groups by the middle of February

It has also promised to vaccinate all those aged 50 and over - as well as younger adults in an at-risk group - by May.