UK terrorism threat level reduced from ‘severe’ to ‘substantial’

The UK's terror threat level has been scaled down to "substantial" following a significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe.

Previously the level had been at "severe".

The lowered threat level still means an attack on the country remained "likely", Home Secretary Priti Patel warned MPs, and she urged the public to remain vigilant.

The threat level was raised to severe by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) in November following attacks in Austria and France.

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020,” Ms Patel said.

“The UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time. Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

“Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack on the UK is still likely.

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police.”

On Thursday last week the expert analysts reduced the level, Ms Patel told MPs on Monday.