At the ongoing Australian Open, the world's biggest tennis stars are chasing history.

Rafael Nadal seeks sole possession of the men’s mark for most Grand Slam singles titles.

Novak Djokovic wants to break his own record for men’s Australian Open titles. For Serena Williams, winning the women's singles would lead to her holding the most slam individuals titles ever.

Their performances in Melbourne are being watched closely, yet somehow a young woman from Yorkshire has achieved an unusual amount of media attention.

20-year-old Francesca Jones, who's Australian Open debut was her first ever Grand Slam, has spoken openly about her rare medical condition.

Jones was born with Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia and as a result, she has three toes on her right foot, four on her left and three fingers and a thumb on each hand - doctors told her she would never play tennis.

Francesca Jones, right, embraces Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, left, after a practice tournament ahead of the Australian Open. Credit: AP

"I don't think this defines me," she told the International Tennis Federation.

"I think it made me who I am, but that doesn't necessarily define me."

So what does define Jones? Who is she?

Jones grew up in Bradford and wasn't passionate about sport, until one pivotal summer. Her father, desperate to occupy her and her siblings while he worked, spotted a sign for a local summer camp when they were out for a drive.

“He literally swerved the car into the parking [lot]," Jones recalled.

"He walked into reception, asked where he could sign us up… and next thing I knew I was on a tennis court with a racket in my hand.”

Since then, Jones has played in international tournaments, including junior Wimbledon.

"Simply wearing all white and the feel of the grass under your shoes is phenomenal," she said.

"To me, it means the world when you hear people chanting your name."

Jones has also been cheered on from across the Atlantic - tennis icon Billie Jean King has publicly praised her.

"With incredible spirit, grit, and determination, British tennis player Francesca Jones has qualified for the #AUSOpen main draw after doctors told her she would never play tennis," King tweeted in January.Jones defied medical advice - but playing with her condition has not been easy. She struggles with balance and is at greater risk of injury than most players.

"My body isn't built to be an athlete but, to me, that doesn't mean I can't be," Jones insisted.

Her Grand Slam debut is now over - on Tuesday, she lost her first Australian Open match in straight sets. The result was not wholly unexpected - Jones' current ranking is 245, while her opponent, 28-year-old American Shelby Rogers, comes in at number 57.

Jones, however, has steadily scaled the rankings in recent years and may very well progress further in her next Grand Slam.

Although she plans to handle her career "day-by-day", Jones has lofty ambitions.

She concluded: "I want to play at the top of tennis. I want to be one of the big names for however long the sport lives."