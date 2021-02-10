Covid: Boris Johnson to lead coronavirus press conference on vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a coronavirus update from Downing Street this evening, with a focus expected to be on the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout and enforcement of lockdown restrictions.

The press conference is scheduled for 5pm. The PM will be joined by Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance.

The press conference comes with the UK set to achieve its target of vaccinating the four groups most vulnerable to coronavirus by February 15, which is just five days away.

So far 13.1 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV News on Wednesday morning.

The PM is likely to give the latest vaccine figures during the press conference.

He's also expected to warn of the new measures to enforce Covid-19 restrictions, which include the threat of a ten year jail term and fines of up to £10,000 for breaching quarantine requirements when arriving in the UK from abroad.

The new measures, which will also force travellers from red list countries to spend 10 days quarantine in a hotel before leaving self-isolation, will be implemented from Monday.

