Covid: UK death toll nears 115,000 as further 1,001 deaths reported

A further 1,001 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, according to the government's latest figures.

It brings the total UK death toll according to that measure to 114,851.

Separate figures - published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate - show there have now been 133,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 13,013 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK - raising the total number to 3,985,161.

England

A further 664 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, according to the latest data from NHS England.

Members of the public fill out paperwork before being given the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The total death toll according to that measure now stands at 77,253.

Patients were aged between 21 and 100. All except 26, aged between 36 and 96, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 3 and February 9, with the majority being on or after February 6.

There were 73 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

A further 21 Covid deaths were reported in Wales on Wednesday, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,032.

A further 323 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, raises the total to 197,344.

The number of tests being carried by Public Health Wales has also increased over recent weeks. Credit: PA

Scotland

The latest figures from Scotland show a further 50 deaths among patients who tested positive for the virus - bringing the total to 6,551.

The country has reported a total of 188,345 confirmed cases - increasing by 803 in Wednesday's update.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's death toll increased by four in the latest update from the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,957.

There were also 336 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, following the lowest daily cases on Tuesday since 1 October.