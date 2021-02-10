Video report from US correspondent Emma Murphy

Later today, the Senate will begin the impeachment hearing into the actions of former President Donald Trump.

Yesterday’s debate on whether it was constitutional to pursue an out of office leader has given us a glimpse of what lies ahead.

Expect to hear a lot about the 45th president - but nothing from him. He has turned down the chance to offer his own evidence. Perhaps the only reason he may seek to change that is if he really is as fed up with the performance of his defence team as Washington rumours suggests.

What is for sure, is that this will remain a highly personal impeachment hearing for all those involved.

The 100 senators must act as judge, jury and witness in this case, having all been caught in the violence of the infamous insurrection in January.

Rioters loyal to Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6 Credit: AP/John Minchillo, File

Yesterday, Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, broke down as he spoke of that night and his family. Just one week earlier, his 25-year-old son had taken his own life.

His funeral had taken place the day before, but the congressman believed he must be part the election validation process.

Mr Raskin took his daughter and a son-in-law to the Capitol that night, only to be separated from them as the mob took hold. In the midst of the attack, he had to call a colleague and beg them to protect his family.

Others have similar experiences of fearing for family or their own lives.

And yet, only six Republicans voted to go ahead with the impeachment. The majority made their decisions on more than evidence or argument. In reality, this decision will be highly partisan, guided by politics, power and personal interest. Donald Trump may no longer be in power, but he still wields it.