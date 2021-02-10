How a calendar saved Alfie the Springer Spaniel's life

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Alfie the Springer Spaniel was in a tough spot after he found himself needing expensive lifesaving surgery - an operation his new owners couldn't afford.

Luckily for him, owner Kelly Roberts had a clever crowdfunding idea up her sleeve.

Alfie, along with Ms Roberts' six other dogs, were soon the main feature in a glossy Springer Spaniel calendar.

The initial print run of 30 rose to 300 and soon enough the funds were flooding in to get Alfie fixed up and back on his merry way.