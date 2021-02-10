Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

While many people have been out enjoying the snow across the UK this week, it's nothing new on the slopes of the Scottish Highlands.

The heavier than usual snowfall has created a paradise for skiers, with resorts like Glencoe Mountain looking more like the Alps.

Locals say they're the best conditions for more than a decade.

Indeed, it's only the locals who can enjoy it - with lockdown meaning skiers from further afield are not allowed to travel there.