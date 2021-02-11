It can be upsetting for cat owners to know that behind the tremendously cute exterior of the domestic cat lies a callous killer.

The instinct to hunt, inherited by their wild ancestors, is so strong that they continue to catch prey even if they don't need it to survive.

Owners, invariably lovers of all wildlife, find themselves recoiling at the little 'presents' brought to them by their beloved feline friends.

There are also conservation and welfare concerns around feline hunting.

Now help is at hand after a new study by the University of Exeter has found that feeding cats premium food containing more proteins from meat cut the number of prey brought home by a third.

Not only that, but five to ten minutes of daily play with their owners reduced it by a quarter.

Professor Robbie McDonald of Exeter's Environment and Sustainability Institute said: "Previous research in this area has focussed on inhibiting cats' ability to hunt, either by keeping them indoors or fitting them with collars, devices and deterrents,

"While keeping cats indoors is the only sure-fire way to prevent hunting, some owners are worried about the welfare implications of restricting their cat’s outdoor access.

"By playing with cats and changing their diets, owners can reduce their impact on wildlife without restricting their freedom."

During the 12-week trial of 355 cats from 219 households in south-west England, the researchers found that food containing protein from soy left cats lacking in one or more micronutrients prompting them to hunt.

Changing their diet to food where proteins came from only meat reduced their hunting.

Furthermore, introducing play simulating hunting with moving feather toys on a string allowing the moggies to stalk, chase and pounce had the same effect.

Lisa George, from Helston in Cornwall, who's three-year-old tabby cat Minnie took part in the trial said: “Minnie loves to hunt. More often than not, she will bring her prey home and let it go in the house.

"We’ve had birds in the bedroom, rats in the waste paper bin, rabbits in the utility room.

“On changing Minnie’s food...I found she hardly hunted at all. This continued the whole time she was on this food.

"I can honestly say I couldn’t believe the difference"

The study also look at wearable technology for cats to warn birds of their presence. Colourful collar covers slashed the number of birds caught and brought home by 42%.

But this had no effect on the hunting of mammals. Researchers found collar bells also had no effect on the hunting of birds or mammals.

Dr Adam Grogan, Head of Wildlife at the RSPCA, has welcomed the results of the study published in the science journal Current Biology.

"The RSPCA cares for both cats and wild animals and we want to provide advice to cat owners that will benefit both cat and wild animal welfare," he said.

"This project provides us with alternatives for cat owners that are simple and effective and so easy to adopt."