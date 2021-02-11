A further 13,494 people have tested positive for coronavirus, new figures published by the government have confirmed.

It brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK to 3,998,655.

An additional 678 people have died of Covid-19 within 28 days of testing positive for the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 115,529.

Public Health England said because of technical difficulties, Thursday’s update to the Covid-19 dashboard had been delayed, but a total of 13,509,108 people had now received the first dose of a vaccine.

Breakdown of figures:

England: A further 12,001 people have tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Thursday. In total, 3,503,699 people have tested positive for the virus.

Sadly, 594 people in England died from coronavirus in the 24 hours up until 9am on Thursday.

Scotland: A further 830 people have tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Thursday. It takes the total number of infections to 189,175.

Forty-eighty more people died from coronavirus, according to official statistics.

People queue for vaccines in Wales. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Northern Ireland: A further 253 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland as of 9am on Thursday, taking the total number of lab-confirmed infections to 108,027.

A further nine people died of Covid-19.

Wales: An additional 410 positive Covid cases were recorded in Wales, taking the total to 197,754.

Twenty-seven more people sadly passed away from coronavirus.

The figures come as new studies reveal an arthritis drug may help reduce the risk of death.

Scientists say tocilizumab could save the lives of one in 25 patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus and reduce the need for a mechanical ventilator.

Studies also found it could reduce the time spent in hospital by up to 10 days.

A majority (82%) of the patients were taking a steroid such as dexamethasone as part of the standard care.

The researchers found that 596 (29%) of the patients in the tocilizumab group died within 28 days, compared with 694 (33%) patients in the usual care group.