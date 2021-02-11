Downing Street has been attempting to clear up confusion around the coronavirus rules on children playing outside after two youngsters, who had been making a snowman, were reportedly told to go home by police.

As most will know, the government says people should only go outside for essential reasons, such as to purchase food or to exercise.

The government, according to the PM's spokesman, considers children playing to be a form of exercise.

Confusion was sparked when two brothers, Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, were reportedly told to leave a London park and go home by a police officer on January 24, while they were taking pictures of a snowman they had made.

Asked on Wednesday whether children making snowmen was legitimate exercise, the Boris Johnson's official spokesman said: "Under the current lockdown, children's play areas are allowed to remain open.

It's been reported that two children (not pictured) were told to go home by police while they were making a snowman. Credit: PA

"Playgrounds are open so obviously children playing is a form of exercise, that is one of the exemptions that we allow for."

But a statement issued by the Cabinet Office, pointing to already outlined government advice, caused further confusion.

The statement said: "Playgrounds are primarily for use by children who do not have access to private outdoor space, and while parents, guardians or carers are allowed to take children to a playground for exercise, they must not socialise with other people while there."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, asked about the statement on Sky News on Thursday morning, said: “That’s the first I’ve heard of that, but the rules are really clear. Exercise outdoors with members of your own family is OK.”

The Cabinet minister, who earlier this year was pictured playing rugby with his kids in a London park, added: “Going to the park with your kids is not only allowed, but perfectly reasonable.”

Downing Street also rejected the government advice, saying "it's reasonable for any families to take their children to the park and to use playgrounds".

The PM's spokesman said people can take children to playgrounds for the purpose of exercise but not "for the sole purpose of socialising".

"We recognise there may be more than one child or family at a playground playing," he said, "but where that's the case people should try to keep the two-metre rule.

"Obviously, we accept that's not possible for children but we're asking for adults to maintain the two-metre rule when they are in those sorts of circumstances.

"People can, and it's perfectly reasonable, as the health secretary set out, for them to take children to playgrounds or parks for the purposes of exercise but we're asking people not to do so for the sole purpose of socialising."