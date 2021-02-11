Human traffickers are evading justice due to severe delays in the court system caused by Covid-19, according to one of the UK's leading barristers.

Caroline Haughey QC told ITV News that a backlog of cases means it is taking her three times as long to prosecute those accused of trafficking people to the UK and often enslaving them in sex work.

She warned that delays mean many victims are being intimidated out of giving evidence, changing their minds, or even disappearing, reducing the chance of successful convictions.

"The impact is we're losing victims, because they're disengaging with the justice system," she warned.

"They're returning to their countries of origin - as a result the people who are committing these offences are getting away with it."

The warning comes as ITV News gained exclusive access to a major international anti-slavery operation, in which six suspects were arrested across multiple locations including in Northamptonshire, Surrey, Kent, London and Poland.

Five in the UK have been charged with offences including human trafficking. They are suspected of bringing women to the UK to work in brothels.

But Ms Haughey, England's leading prosecutor of modern slavery and trafficking cases, said those arrested in the sting likely won't face trial until 2023 because of delays.