Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

How does William Shakespeare adapt to Covid lockdown? Like the rest of us have - his plays have headed online.

A new project - aimed particularly at disadvantaged students who may never have been to a theatre - is bringing the Bard's scripts to life over digital home school sessions.

Comedians and actors make up the cast of ReadThrough plays, helping share the works of Shakespeare with children - in an understandable way.

True to his words - "All the world's a stage" - including your laptop screen.