Social media companies are “havens for abuse” and "for reasons of basic human decency" must introduce measures to prevent offenders operating anonymously on their platforms, football’s leaders have claimed.

An open letter from all the game’s major governing bodies to Twitter and Facebook’s chief executives Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg says those platforms, along with Instagram which is owned by Facebook, must do more to stamp out abuse.

A host of players across the men’s and women’s professional game have been targeted in recent weeks, and the men at the top of the technology giants have been urged to put in place systems which enable the police to accurately identify account users when necessary.

The letter states: “We have had many meetings with your executives over the years but the reality is your platforms remain havens for abuse.

“Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach. The relentless flow of racist and discriminatory messages feeds on itself: the more it is tolerated by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, platforms with billions of users, the more it becomes normal, accepted behaviour.”

The letter urges the platforms to ensure no user is “hounded off” their platforms because of their gender or the colour of their skin.

It calls on them to put in place mechanisms which filter or block posts containing racist or discriminatory material, operate “robust, transparent and swift” measures to take down any material which does get into circulation.

As well as an improved verification process which would make it easier for police to identify who the holder of an account is, the letter calls for users who engage in abusive behaviour to be barred from re-registering an account.

Chelsea's Reece James has been the target of online trolls. Credit: PA

The platforms should “actively and expeditiously” assist investigating authorities in their attempts to identify abusers, the letter said.

The letter concludes: “Players, match officials, managers and coaches of any origin and background and at any level of football should be able to participate in the game without having to endure illegal abuse.

“We, the leaders of the game in English football, will do everything we can to protect them, but we cannot succeed until you change the ability of offenders to remain anonymous.

“We note the current assurances from Facebook that standards will be tightened, but far more is needed to drive change.

“We call for meetings with your organisations to discuss the evidence of abuse on your platforms, the action you are taking, and how you plan to directly address the matters outlined in this letter.”

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Lauren James are among those who have been the targets of social media abuse, along with West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea defender Reece James, Lauren’s brother.

Manchester United's Lauren James have faced abuse online. Credit: PA

Last month, FA President Prince William called for "despicable racist abuse" to "stop now".

His intervention came after Rashford revealed he was targeted by racist trolls online after Manchester United's goalless draw with Arsenal.

When the team lost to Sheffield United just days later, racist abuse was sent to Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial on social media.

And just two days later, police arrested a 49-year-old man after he sent racist abuse to West Brom's Romaine Sawyers after his side lost 5-0 to Manchester City.

The letter was signed by Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, his counterparts at the Premier League and the EFL, Richard Masters and Trevor Birch, the director of the women’s professional game Kelly Simmons, Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor, League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan, referees’ chief Mike Riley and Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday: “We’re introducing a new age of accountability for these (social media) companies through our upcoming Online Safety Bill and this could see huge fines for firms which fail to clearly and transparently protect their users.”