Covid: R number drops below 1 for first time since July

The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, has fallen below 1 for the first time since July.

Latest government data puts the R at between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK - further evidence that the number of people infected with Covid-19 is becoming smaller.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

It is hoped the vaccine will help reduce the number of Covid infections. Credit: PA

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1 it means the epidemic is shrinking.

An R number between 0.7 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine other people.

The estimates for R and the growth rate are provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

Sage said the estimates are based on the latest data, available up to February 8, including hospital admissions and deaths, as well as symptomatic testing and prevalence studies.

It said the estimates of the R value are below 1 in all NHS regions of England but warned: “However, prevalence of the virus remains high, so it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home in order to keep the R value down, protect the NHS and help save lives.”

People wait in a queue for a coronavirus test at a surge test centre Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The data release is further evidence that the nationwide lockdown is reducing the number of Covid-19 infections.

ONS figures released on Friday also showed the number of people infected with coronavirus is decreasing in all parts of the UK.

It shows that in England, one in 80 people was infected with the virus last week. In Wales, this was around one in 85; in Scotland, one in 150; and in Northern Ireland, it is around one in 75.

London continues to have the highest proportion of people likely to test positive for coronavirus in any region of England, with around one in 60 people in private households estimated to have had Covid-19 between January 31 and February 6.

This is down from an estimated one in 45 for the period January 24 to 30.