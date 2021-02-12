A further 758 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 116,287, the government has confirmed.

As of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 15,144 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 4,013,799.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 134,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Data also showed that more than 14 million people in the UK have now had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of the end of Thursday, 14,012,224 people have been given a first dose of the jab – a rise of 503,116 on the previous day.

Breakdown of figures

England

A further 407 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 78,152, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 25 and 101. All except 17, aged between 25 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 9 and February 11, with the majority being on or after February 6.

There were 34 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

A further 25 people have died with coronavirus, the latest figures reveal.

Additionally, a further 608 more positive cases have been reported.

Scotland

Sixty-seven further coronavirus deaths have been recorded, while 830 new cases of of the virus were noted.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health reported nine coronavirus-related deaths, bringing its death total to 1,975.

There were also 407 new cases in Northern Ireland.