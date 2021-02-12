Video report by ITV News US Corespondent Emma Murphy

Donald Trump's legal team is arguing his words "to fight like hell" to supporters who attacked the US Capitol are common political rhetoric.

They also allege that videos used by prosecutors, as evidence the former president incited the Capitol riots, were "manipulated".

Michael van der Veen, defending, began his opening arguments in the impeachment trial of Mr Trump, with the case expected to be concluded this weekend.

Mr van der Veen argues that the former president did not incite the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Suggesting the Democrats also attacked the election result several years ago, the defence team played videos of Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager, and others objecting to the result and a joint session where objections were raised which was chaired by Joe Biden.

Mr van der Veen also used a video montage to show Senate Democrats using the word “fight” in political speeches, arguing Mr Trump's words to his supporters to "fight like hell" are common political rhetoric.

Speaking at the Senate, with Senators as jurors, Mr van der Veen also showed several videos that he claimed had been selectively cut by House managers in their evidence.

He claimed one video of Mr Trump's speech was cut just before his "optimistic, patriotic words" as the former president is heard saying, "the best is yet to come".

The defence team also say claims that the former president incited violence is a "preposterous and monstrous lie" and that the January 6 protest was meant to be peaceful and largerly was.

The defence case comes after House managers, who are prosecuting, said harm from Mr Trump’s false and violent incitements will dog American democracy in the future unless he is convicted and barred from future office.

In two days of prosecution arguments in the historic trial, prosecutors presented new videos of the deadly Capitol attack, with invaders declaring they were obeying “the president’s orders” to fight to overturn the election result.

Prosecutors said the riots were a predictable culmination of the many public and explicit instructions Mr Trump gave supporters long before his White House rally that they say unleashed the attack.

Mr Trump's defence lawyers have 16 hours to make their case, but they are not expected to use anywhere close to their allotted time and will likely wrap up their arguments later on Friday.

Senators will then be able to ask questions to both legal teams, before lawyers present their closing arguments. The case is likely to conclude as soon as Saturday.