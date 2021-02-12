A man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting others to commit an offence under the Hunting Act.

It comes after an ITV News investigation into trail hunting webinars.

The Hunting Act 2004 was the law that made fox hunting illegal in the UK.

Mark Hankinson, 60, of Sherborne in Dorset, is due before magistrates on 4 March.

The police began investigating the contents of the webinars held on 11 and 13 August after ITV News brought it to their attention.

Devon and Cornwall Police asked the public to not speculate about the case on social media as discussion of a live case could break some court laws.