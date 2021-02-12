One in 80 people in England had coronavirus last week, ONS figures show

Coronavirus infection rates continue to fall across the UK, with one in 80 people in England testing positive last week, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

The percentage of people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland testing positive for Covid-19 has dropped, as the affects of the lockdown appear to be driving down rates among within community.

The survey does not account for infection rates from care homes, hospital and/or other institutional settings.

National breakdown of the ONS data:

England: Estimated 695,400 people within the community population had Covid in week ending February 6, equating to around one in 80 people.

Wales: Estimated 35,300 people had Covid-19, which is around one in 85 people.

Scotland: Estimated 35,400 people had Covid-19, which is around one in 150 people.

Northern Ireland: Estimated 24,400 people had Covid-19, which amounts to one in 75.

The figures show that London remains the regional with the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19. An estimated 1.6% of the capital's population was infected in the week ending February 6, the ONS data shows.

London continues to have the highest proportion of people likely to test positive for coronavirus in any region of England, with around one in 60 people in private households estimated to have had Covid-19 between January 31 and February 6.

This is down from an estimated one in 45 for the period January 24 to 30.

Infection rates in London remain the highest in England. Credit: PA

For eastern England, the East Midlands, north-west England and the West Midlands, the latest estimate is one in 70 people.

The other estimates are one in 95 for Yorkshire and the Humber; one in 100 for north-east England and south-west England; and one in 105 for south-east England.

The percentage of people testing positive has decreased in all regions expect for the South West of England, where rates appear to have levelled off.

However infection rates in the South West are among the lowest compared to other regions in England. An estimated 1% of the South West population tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending February 6.

This was only bettered by the South East of England, where an estimated 0.9% of the population had Covid-19.

Furthermore, data shows that infection rates have decreased in all age groups in England.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Infection Survey analysis was produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in collaboration with our research partners at the University of Oxford, the University of Manchester, Public Health England (PHE) and Wellcome Trust.

The data has been given a confidence interval of 95%. A credible interval gives an indication of the uncertainty of an estimate from data analysis. 95% credible intervals are calculated so that there is a 95% probability of the true value lying in the interval.