Chris and Lizzie discuss Meghan's legal victory against the Mail on Sunday after they published a “personal and private” letter she had written to her father.Meghan shared a statement after the ruling thanking her husband Prince Harry and called it a "comprehensive win".Chris and Lizzie also discuss the claims the Queen tried to hide her wealth, Prince Charles and Camilla's coronavirus jabs and Princess Eugenie’s baby news.

