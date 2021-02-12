UK to hit target of offering Covid-19 vaccine to most at risk by Monday

The UK is set to hit its target of offering a coronavirus to the most at-risk people by Monday.

NHS England said the top four priority groups had been reached and "have now been offered the opportunity to be vaccinated”.

The government had set the target of offering a vaccine to all four priority groups by next Wednesday, but looks set to hit that goal two days early.

It urged health and care workers who have not accepted a vaccine but would like one to contact their employer who is responsible for arranging their vaccination.

Which people are in the top four priority groups?

People aged 70 and over

Care home residents and staff

Healthcare workers

Clinically extremely vulnerable patients

Those eligible for a jab can arrange one through the national booking system or by calling 119.

It comes as Government data up to February 11 shows that 14,012,224 people in the UK have now received a first dose of the vaccine.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, praised staff for their efforts in reaching millions of people with vaccines.

Sir Simon Stevens says still more patients in hospital with Covid now than in April peak

He said: “It is thanks to fantastic staff like May that the NHS is delivering Europe’s fastest and largest Covid vaccination programme.

“After a year of huge pandemic pressure, it has been a huge and unique team effort that gives us real hope for the future.”

In further developments, NHS England said people aged 65 to 69 can now have a Covid-19 vaccine in England if GPs have supplies.

Some regions of England have already begun vaccinating the over-65s with their first dose after they reached everyone in the top four priority groups.

Meanwhile, in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford said some over-50s there have already begun to be contacted and offered a vaccination as the top four groups had been reached.

A Welsh Government spokesman said it was still proactively contacting anyone in groups one to four “who may have changed their minds or may have been ill or may have, for some reason, not been able to take up the appointment”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects many in the 65-69 age group to have had their first jab by the middle of this month after the vast majority of older people were vaccinated.

Too early to consider lifting lockdown, says Hancock

In Northern Ireland, the Department of Health is offering everyone over 65 a vaccine by the end of February as it works its way through priority groups four and five, though it is expected to help the UK meet its overall target.

On February 9, the latest date for which figures are available, the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK stood at 25,621.

This is down 35% from a peak of 39,236 on January 18, and is the lowest number since December 29.

But while scientists advising the Government believe cases of Covid-19 are dropping at a decent pace across England, they have warned that infection levels remain high.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls from Tory sceptics to ease the lockdown once the pressure on the NHS eases and deaths drop.

But scientists argue that case numbers are still too high for a significant loosening of restrictions.

They believe that only by driving case numbers to much lower levels can NHS Test and Trace and surge testing work properly.

With low case numbers, clusters of cases can be identified more easily and new mutations to the virus can be picked up, one Government scientific adviser said.