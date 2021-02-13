A further 621 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and there have been 13,308 more lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The deaths, recorded as of 9am on Saturday, bring the UK's toll to 116,908.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 135,000 deaths involving Covid in the UK.

The have now been 4,027,106 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

As of the end of Friday, almost 14.6 million adults have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 441,660.

The government is aiming to inoculate 15 million people in the four priority groups - the over-70s, clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers - by Monday and looks set to hit this target.

England

A further 436 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 78,588, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 21 and 100. All except 10, aged between 49 and 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 4 and February 12.

There were 58 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 45 Covid deaths have been reported in Scotland and 908 new coronavirus cases reported.

Wales

A further 22 coronavirus deaths were reported in Wales and a further 400 cases were confirmed.

Northern Ireland

A further 10 deaths were reported in Northern Ireland and 303 more coronavirus cases confirmed.

