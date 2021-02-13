Donald Trump acquitted in historic second impeachment trial

Former US president Donald Trump has successfully fought off the latest attempt to impeach him - over his involvement in last month's deadly Capitol riot in Washington.

House Democrats, who voted a month ago to charge Mr Trump with “incitement of insurrection”, needed two thirds of the senate, or 67 votes, to convict him.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke party ranks to find Mr Trump guilty, the highest number of defections ever in an impeachment trial, but still far below the minimum of 17 needed for the former president to have been convicted.

The seven Republicans who voted to convict Mr Trump are:

Richard Burr

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

Lisa Murkowski

Mitt Romney

Ben Sasse

Patrick Toomey

Mr Trump was only the second US president to have been impeached twice and this trial was the shortest of all of them.

Mr Trump's acquittal means he can run for the 2024 presidency, should he chose to.

Welcoming his acquittal, the 74-year-old said his “Make America Great Again” movement “has only just begun”.

In a lengthy statement, the former president thanked his lawyers and defenders in US congress, who he said “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country”.

Mr Trump slammed his trial as “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country”.

He told his supporters he would have more to share with them in the months ahead.

The nearly week-long trial delivered a grim and graphic narrative of the January 6 riot and its consequences for the nation in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to terms with.

House prosecutors argued that Mr Trump’s rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob.

Five people died, including a rioter who was shot and a police officer.

Defence lawyers countered in a short three hours on Friday that Mr Trump’s words were not intended to incite violence, they were simply political rhetoric, and impeachment is a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.

Unlike last year’s impeachment trial in the Ukraine affair – a complicated charge of corruption and obstruction over his attempts to have the foreign ally dig up dirt on then-rival Mr Biden – this one brought an emotional punch over the unexpected vulnerability of the nation’s tradition of peaceful elections.

Earlier in the day it had appeared as if the trial would be extended, after it took an unexpected twist when Senators voted to consider calling witnesses.

The hearing was then paused while both sides tried to work out an agreement and a deal was then reached to skip witness testimony, averting a prolonged trial and allowing closing arguments from both sides to begin and the trial to wrap up just several hours later.

