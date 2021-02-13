Video report by ITV News Reporter Mark McQuillan

This is the terrifying moment a driver crashes over a barrier, plunging 70 feet onto the motorway below and miraculously survives. The incident, captured by cameras in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin, sees the vehicle flip, landing upright, avoiding other cars. Miraculously, the driver lived to tell the tale of what happened. "I remember I hit the snow and I'm like, ah hopefully it hits the wall, and it just kept going and my brain was like 'oh oh'," Richard Lee Oliver said from his hospital bed.

"I blacked out, and the next thing I remember is smelling the air bag in the truck."

When police arrived at the scene they found two passersby helping Mr Oliver, who was then taken to hospital.