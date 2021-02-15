The father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6.15pm on Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Trinidadian Minaj, 38, who was raised in the New York City borough of Queens has not yet made any public statement about her father's death.

Officers from Nassau County Police Department say "the investigation is ongoing" and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.