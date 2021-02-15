Larry, possibly Britain's most famous cat, is celebrating 10 years prowling the corridors of puuritical power at No. 10 Downing Street.

Monday marks 10 years since Larry's rag to riches tale began when he was brought from Battersea rescue centre to his new home at the UK's most famous address.

In his decade as the prime minister's top feline, he has become something of a celebrity in his own right, frequently captured by the waiting press cameras coming and going through the famous door.

He even has he own - rather sardonic - Twitter feed.

Larry's has become very comfortable is his paw-sition of power having lived with three prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and current No.10 incumbent Boris Johnson.

Here's a look back at 10 highlights from Larry's esteemed career.

Larry the cat arriving at No.10 on 15 February 2011 from Battersea rescue centre. Credit: AP

Not camera shy: Larry the Downing Street Cat beside a photographer's camera, outside 10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

Larry the cat looks on as Theresa May arrives in animal-print flats for her last cabinet meeting as home secretary on Tuesday Credit: PA

David Cameron with Larry. The former PM was forced to scorch rumours he did not like Larry. Credit: PA

Larry sits on the cabinet table ahead of a Downing Street street party for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding. Credit: PA

Larry stayed on to offer his support to Theresa May (who admitted to being more of a dog lover). Spotlight-loving Larry had to be forcibly ejected and was notably caught live on camera being removed from his sunbathing spot by security to ensure he would not upstage her resignation announcement.

He has met a number of world leaders, including US President Barack Obama who visited in 2011.

Then PM, Mr Cameron said that while Larry was a "bit nervous" around men, the Downing Street mouser took quite a shine to Mr Obama.

"Funnily enough, he liked Obama. Obama gave him a stroke and he was all right with Obama," Mr Cameron said.Larry appeared a little more ambivalent towards Mr Obama's successor Donald Trump when he visited in 2019 and was caught photobombing the official photo op while taking his afternoon nap. He later caused a security alert when he took get another snooze under Mr Trump's car.

Larry catches a catnap during former US president Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

While Larry won the hearts of the nation, he was less popular with feline rival Palmerston, who lived at the Foreign Office until he retired in August 2020.

Chief Mouser for the Foreign Office Palmerston watches Larry. Credit: PA

There is no cat flap at Downing Street, so Larry must wait patiently for the on duty police officer to knock on the black door to let the cat in.

He has become quite accustomed to having the red carpet rolled out for him.