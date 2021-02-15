A roadmap for relaxing lockdown is set to be revealed by the prime minister on February 22.

From getting children back at their school desks to reopening pubs, speculation is rife as to how lockdown restrictions might be eased.

Here is a look at how lifting of coronavirus measures might pan out.

How is the government approaching the easing of restrictions?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen for any relaxation of lockdown to be gradual, with any easements set to be "cautious but irreversible".

"We've got to be very prudent and what we wanted to see is progress that is cautious but irreversible and I think that's what the public and people up and down the country will want to see," he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government “absolutely” wants the current lockdown to be the last.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "The work we'll be doing this week is to make the judgements about what we can do to exit lockdown safely, yet quickly.

"That is the difficult balance, we want a sustainable exit so we don't have to go back into lockdown."

He told BBC that he wants to ensure measures are eased “carefully and cautiously”.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston on what we could get next week from the PM's roadmap

Mr Hancock said: “Having a sustainable exit, so lifting the measures in such a way that can be sustainable and we don’t have to have another lockdown, that is obviously an important part of our considerations.

“For me, making sure that as we lift measures, we do so carefully and cautiously to make sure that we don’t have to put them on again, that is at the core of the judgment we have to make.”

Mr Johnson said he will set out dates “if we possibly can”, explaining they will likely be target dates “by which we hope to do something at the earliest”.

What will reopen first?

Watch Boris Johnson's response when asked about the reopening of schools:

Ministers have said the re-opening of schools in England on March 8 remains their first priority, although reports have suggested the return may be staggered, with secondary schools going back a week later.

Mr Johnson said "no decisions" have been made on whether year groups across schools in England will return together or whether primaries and secondaries could be staggered.

"Though clearly schools on March 8 has for a long time been a priority of the government and of families up and down the country," he said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, who advises the government as part of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said modelling suggests “there probably is leeway to reopen all schools” from March 8 but acknowledged there will be “slightly more of a risk” in a rise in cases, than if just primary schools were reopened.

Professor Gabriel Scally, President of the Epidemiology and Public Health Section at the Royal Society of Medicine and a member of Independent Sage, said schools must be made safe before reopening.

He told Good Morning Britain: “By taking on extra space, by improving ventilation, by extending mask-wearing in schools – all of these things will help.”

How is the rest of the roadmap looking?

It is thought non-essential shops will reopen after schools Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

After schools, it is expected the next areas of easing will be non-essential shops and the rules on outdoor recreation and socialising.

Media reports have suggested various reopening dates for hospitality, with optimistic suggestions varying from Easter weekend to May, with the caveat that the initial reopening may be for outdoors rather than indoors.

Downing Street declined to comment on what the PM's road map out of restrictions may feature, including when asked if he could rule out easing all legal restrictions by the end of April.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I can't pre-empt what's going to be in the road map or the details of the review this week.

"It will be the review this week that informs the decisions we make and what is contained in the road map on Monday, I can't pre-empt that."

What is the criteria for relaxing restrictions?

There are multiple tests for easing the lockdown restrictions, including infection rates and pressure on the NHS.

The PM's official spokesman said: "We're looking at the evidence and data as a whole.

"We're looking at infection rates, and the transmission rates of the virus across the country, the number of people that are being hospitalised, the number of people who are currently in hospital, the number of people who are sadly going on to die from the virus, alongside the latest R rate, and the impact that the vaccination programme is having on transmission rates of the virus.

"So we're looking at a whole range of evidence and data and it will be that that informs the road map that we publish on Monday next week."

What is the hospitality industry saying?

UKHospitality has said the sector needs a ‘very clear phased exit strategy’ Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Kate Nicholls, chief executive for UKHospitality, has called for a “very clear phased exit strategy from the lockdown”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said they need “not just that initial date but the phasing out of those restrictions linked to the rollout of the vaccine”.

She added that there would need to be more support for businesses if restrictions continue.

In a recent letter to Mr Johnson, chief executive of pub giant Young’s, Patrick Dardis, said: “There is no reason why pubs cannot open in April, giving people back their liberty and their much-loved pub.”

But Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter medical school, said talking about pubs reopening in April is “premature” and pub bosses need to realise there is a danger of going “back to square one”.

And what about holidays?

Travel industry groups said it is vital that the Government works with them to develop a road map to reopen the sector Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Ministers are looking at plans for people who live in the same household to be allowed to go on breaks together from April, the Times newspaper reported.

The Save Future Travel Coalition, made up of 12 leading travel trade organisations, has said it is vital that the government works with the industry to develop a road map to reopen travel.

The coalition warns that the industry cannot afford to wait until everyone in the UK is vaccinated before people start to travel again, otherwise insolvencies and redundancies will be inevitable.

The industry argues that a risk-based approach to travel, including a co-ordinated approach to vaccine certificates and use of passenger testing will be critical in opening up the overseas travel market.

Mr Johnson acknowledged some countries may require proof of a vaccine before tourists are allowed to enter.

Watch Boris Johnson's response to question on vaccine passports:

He said: "I think inevitably there will be great interest in ideas like, can you show that you had a vaccination against Covid in the way that you sometimes have to show you have had a vaccination against Yellow Fever or other diseases in order to travel somewhere.

"I think that is going to be very much in the mix down the road, I think that is going to happen."

Downing Street has said the government is doing “everything we can to make sure people can have a holiday this summer” but Mr Johnson and other ministers have repeatedly cautioned that it is too early to be certain about what people will be able to do regarding holidays.

When will be able to see family again?

Plans could include grandparents being able to meet their grandchildren outside, reports suggest Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

This is still unclear, but the Daily Telegraph reported that plans are being considered that would allow grandparents to see grandchildren outdoors as early as next month.

The Daily Mail reported that the rule of six could return for outdoor gatherings, allowing people to meet in groups for walks or picnics in the park.

