Singers, bake-off winners and reality TV stars all volunteer to give Covid jab

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Singers, bake-off winners and reality TV stars have all been helping bring jabs and joy to millions as the UK has ramped up its vaccine programme.

The UK met its goal of vaccinating the 15 million people in the top four priority groups over the weekend, in part helped by an army of volunteer vaccinators who have put down their day jobs in order to get jabs in people's arms.

David Atherton, who won the Great British Bake Off in 2019 has taken up his former role as a nurse and helped deliver hundreds of jabs so far.

He told ITV News: "It's a very small needle, it barely hurts at all, sometimes people don't even feel it so usually it's all in their heads.

David Atherton won the Great British Bake Off in 2019.

"Distraction therapy is definitely the best and chatting baking is a good one."

Reality TV Star Bobbie Norris decided he would become a volunteer vaccinator after going through Covid himself.

He told ITV News: "When you've been affected or someone in your family's been affected you see it very differently."

"For me, to be able to volunteer and to do the vaccines I feel like it's me giving back."

The country will need even more vaccinators as the programme continues to ramp up.

The government has now said it aims to vaccinate 17.2 million people in the next four priority groups by the end of April.

On top of this, most of the second jabs will need to be carried out for the 15 million people who have already been vaccinated.