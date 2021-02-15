US Congress establishes independent commission to examine Capitol riot

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the Capitol.

The Democrat leader said the commission will investigate and report on the facts and causes of the "domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power".

Protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump was acquitted at his second Senate impeachment trial over the weekend after most Republican senators backed him.

Since then bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent commission to examine the riot.

The storming of the US Capitol on January 6 this year shocked the world and was condemned by people on both sides of the political divide.

It was carried out by a mob that supported President Trump's illegitimate claims the election had been stolen from him.

Five people died during the riot and many people have accused Mr Trump of encouraging their actions.

Donald Trump was acquitted on Saturday. Credit: AP

Investigations into the incident were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee.

Ms Pelosi has asked retired Army Lt Gen Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

In her letter, Ms Pelosi said: “It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened.”

She added: “As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honore’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

The speaker said, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.