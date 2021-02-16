Woman who called police on black birdwatcher has criminal case dropped

A white woman who frantically called police to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man” has had her criminal case dismissed.

Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton for her reaction to birdwatcher Christian Cooper, who had confronted her for walking her dog without a lead on May 25.

In the video birdwatcher Mr Cooper recorded of Ms Cooper, he sounded calm and appeared to keep a safe distance from her.

But seven months after she was charged for filing a false police report, Ms Cooper completed a counseling program meant to educate her on the harm of her actions and her case was dismissed.

Amy Cooper completed an educational course. Credit: AP

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said prosecutors were satisfied with Ms Cooper’s participation in the program, which she described as an alternative, restorative justice solution, and were not seeking to pursue the case any further. Judge Anne Swern agreed to dismiss the charge and said she would seal Ms Cooper’s case file, in accordance with state law.

Ms Illuzzi-Orbon said Ms Cooper’s program, which included five therapy sessions, stressed appreciating racial identities but not using them to cause harm.

The prosecutor said Ms Cooper’s therapist described it as a “moving experience” and that she learned “a lot in their sessions together.” The confrontation, captured on video the same day Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, drew worldwide attention and was seen by many as a stark example of everyday racism.

Reached by phone, Mr Cooper reportedly said he had no reaction to the news that Ms Cooper’s case was dismissed.

Ms Illuzzi-Orbon said in court that he did not wish to participate in the criminal case.