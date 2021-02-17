Covid: How lateral flow testing could help lift UK out of lockdown

While coronavirus vaccines are said to be the "cavalry" that will drag the UK away from the pandemic, lateral flow tests could be the battering ram that forces open the doors to the hospitality sector.

According to the Times, the government is planning to send out 400,000 of the quick-result tests to homes and workplaces every day, with the aim ensuring all cases are quickly identified and isolated.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, when asked about the potential scheme, did not deny it was being considered, so here we take a look at how it could work.

What is lateral flow testing?

These are easy-to-use swab tests that provide a coronavirus test result within 30 minutes, without needing a lab's analysis.

Lateral flow tests are used by the government because they can be carried out at home, providing a fast and simple way to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19, but who may still be spreading the virus.

The best-known example of a lateral flow test is the home pregnancy test kit, they detect proteins in a person - in this case, specific to coronavirus.

The test kit is a hand-held device with an absorbent pad at one end and a reading window at the other.

Inside the device is a strip of test paper that changes colour in the presence of Covid-19 proteins (antigens).

The tests are currently being used in mass community testing in areas with high levels of coronavirus, in order to identify symptomless cases, and in care homes to allow visits.

How to take a lateral flow test at home

Taking a lateral flow test usually involves taking a sample from the back of the throat near the tonsils and from the nose, using a swab.

The swab is dipped into an extraction solution. This is then dripped on to the device's paper pad, producing a reaction that gives the result.

The result will be visible on the device precisely 30 minutes after the sample is applied. Unlike a PCR test, there is no need to send the sample to a lab.

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

There have been some concerns that lateral flow tests can provide false negatives - they say someone has not got coronavirus when they actually do.

The government says this is only the case when a test is taken "outside the infectious window", or when the patient's viral load is low and a passing of infection is less likely.

It says lateral flow tests can detect "the vast majority" of cases when levels of virus inside a patient are at their highest and they are most likely to pass on the disease.

How could lateral flow tests be used to reopen society?

Boris Johnson has suggested lateral flow tests could be used to allow pubs, clubs and bars to reopen in the future.

It's likely they'd be used in the same way they're used to allow care home visits.

Punters would be tested before entering a venue and if they test negative they will be allowed inside.

At Monday's Downing Street press conference, the prime minister told how lateral tests are likely to be the "route forward" but said it's “still early days, there are lots of discussions still to be had”.

Lateral flow tests are used in care homes to make visits safer. Credit: PA

He said: “You are already seeing lots of business using the potential of rapid, on-the-day testing as well. I think that, in combination with vaccination, will probably be the route forward.”

Is the government considering it?

When asked about the Times' report on a potential plan to send out hundreds of thousands of tests a day, Foreign Secretary Raab said ministers had "ambitious" targets and acknowledged how important rapid-turnaround testing would be when lifting lockdown.

He told Sky News: "We learnt previously in places like Liverpool and other areas in the north, the value, particularly when you have got a spike, of testing done at scale and at pace, particularly with the new lateral flow testing."

Mr Raab said that the vaccine rollout, treatments for coronavirus and carrying out lateral flow testing "at scale, at pace" would be "important" when easing the lockdown.

On lateral flow testing, he added: "So that when you do have upticks of the virus, we can come down on it like a tonne of bricks.

"It's only one part of the strategic jigsaw, if you like, but make sure we can come down on it like a tonne of bricks.

"There is a range of measures, but testing and rapid lateral flow testing is a key part of that."

