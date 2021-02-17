Video report by ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke

ITV News has been given access to the coronavirus lab on the frontline of the UK's battle against different variants of the virus.

More than 20,000 virus samples are being analysed each week at the Wellcome Sanger Institute just outside Cambridge.

The genome data collected is arming scientists with vital information which is then passed on to vaccine producers, who can then make alterations to their jabs to help combat the spread of new variants.