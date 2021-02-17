Video report from ITV News Reporter Hannah Miller

Struggling Chester Zoo has been helped by hundreds of children who raised thousands of pounds in order to adopt nearly 250 animals.

Kids Planet, a group of 52 nurseries, decided to raise money for the zoo when they heard it was struggling for cash because of the Covid-19 pandemic and not being able to open for months.

Hundreds of its youngsters raised £20,000 by walking, hopping or jumping in the annual Summer Stampede campaign.

The money was enough to adopt nearly 250 animals.