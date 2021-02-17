Handforth Parish Council meeting descends into another round of chaos

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

Ordinary parish council meetings - important though they are - are not usually reported on a national news programme but Handforth's might be the exception.

You'll probably remember how one was peppered with abuse and claims of bullying resulting in Jackie Weaver using her unquestionable authority to boot out unhelpful members.

Tonight was Round Two and thousands of people were watching on YouTube with some misbehaving to disrupt proceedings but the councillors weren't much better.

The reunion, which did not include former star Jackie Weaver because the council’s usual clerk, Ashley Dawson, returned, was watched live by more than 3,000 people on YouTube – with many more also joining the conference call directly.

Tensions from the previous meeting continued with councillor John Smith clashing with chairman Brian Tolver over the fiery events in December.

Mr Smith offered a lengthy defence of Ms Weaver, who had been running the meeting “illegally” in December, according to Mr Tolver.

Mr Smith described Mr Tolver and others’ comments towards Ms Weaver – who twice kicked Mr Tolver out of the council meetings – as “abusive”.

In response, Mr Tolver said: “I have much to dispute in what councillor Smith just said… I don’t want to bore everybody but he was wrong on just about every point he raised.”

A member of the public asked Mr Tolver if he would like to apologise for his actions in the previous call, and Mr Tolver asked for the person to be muted.

At the end of the three-hour-long meeting, Mr Smith commented: “Hopefully next time we’ll be a bit more slick about it and the events of the last couple of weeks will have faded into the distance.

“So only those who are really interested in the parish council are here, rather than those who just want to act the fool.”