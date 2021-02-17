Meet the Covid patient who spent almost a year in hospital

When Geoff Woolf collapsed in his home with coronavirus, his family didn’t expect he would spend almost a year in hospital.

Geoff spent a total of 306 days being cared for in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Doctors were uncertain he would come around and his sons were prepared to say goodbye.

But a glimmer of hope emerged when activity was spotted during a brain scan and Geoff's eyes moved. While Geoff's lungs had started to recover from Covid-19 under sedation, the left side of his body became paralysed.

With the help of his sons, he is learning how to speak and get around, dreaming of the day his taste buds will return so he can taste his favourite wine again.