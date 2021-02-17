The Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital 'as a precautionary measure'

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

Prince Philip - who received his coronavirus vaccination in early January - was not admitted for a Covid-related illness, Royal Editor Chris Ship revealed.

The Duke travelled to the central London hospital by car and walked into the hospital unaided.

His admission is not being treated as an emergency.

More to follow.