The United Nations chief has hit out at the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of Covid-19 vaccines as he called on a global effort to get the world vaccinated.

Seventy-five percent of all Covid vaccinations have been administered by just 10 countries, while 130 countries have not received a single dose of a vaccine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

He told the UN Security Council that “at this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community".

Mr Guterres called on the world’s major economic powers in the Group of 20 to establish an emergency task force to establish a plan and coordinate fair vaccine distribution.

He said the task force should have the capacity “to mobilise the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterreshas called from greater international coordination in fighting Covid-19 Credit: Jack Hill/The Times/PA

The secretary-general's demand comes as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for a ceasefire in conflict zones to allow people in these areas to be vaccinated.

There are currently 160 million people at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Raab said that “we need a global solution to a global pandemic”.

Dominic Raab has called for a ceasefire in war zones, including Syria, so people can be vaccinated. Credit: AP

“Global vaccination coverage is essential to beating coronavirus,” Mr Raab said ahead of the meeting," he said.

“That is why the UK is calling for a vaccination cease-fire to allow Covid-19 vaccines to reach people living in conflict zones and for a greater global team effort to deliver equitable access.”

The UK's UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward said: “Humanitarian organisations and UN agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out the job we are asking them to do.”

A health worker waits to receive Covid-19 vaccine outside a private hospital in New Delhi, India Credit: Altaf Qadri/AP

Ms Woodward said ceasefires have been used to carry out vaccinations, pointing to a two-day pause in fighting in Afghanistan in 2001 that enabled 35,000 health workers and volunteers to vaccinate 5.7 million children under the age of five against polio.

The UK has administered 16,499,549 jabs so far, 15,940,972 of which are first doses, only Israel and the United Arab Emirates have given out more.

Some 558,577 were second doses, an increase of 12,412 on figures released the previous day.

Coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people worldwide and killed at least 2.4 million.

