A plan to increase care home visits will form part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, and testing pupils for coronavirus to keep schools open is being considered.

Care Minister Helen Whately said she's been pushing for the PM, when he reveals his route out of restrictions on Monday, to lay a plan which will allow "more opportunities to visit" care homes.

She also appeared to acknowledge that work is underway to use coronavirus testing on pupils to ensure schools can stay open after students return on March 8.

The minister told ITV News she "absolutely" wants to see "more visiting to care homes", conceding that current visiting arrangements which are restricted by screens or pods, are "not working for everybody".

"So as we open up and as the roadmap is set out by the prime minister next week, I want that to include more opportunities to visit and to work towards getting more normal visiting."

She warned that even when more visits are allowed, they are still likely to require coronavirus testing and the wearing of PPE.

There will be more detail outlined in the PM's roadmap on Monday, she said, with ministers still analysing data on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospital admissions.

On schools, the Telegraph is reporting that parents of secondary school children will be asked to administer rapid flow tests during term time.

Ms Whately, when asked about the report, said: "Already there is a lot of testing going on in schools, but the Department for Education are working on the plans so we can get schools back as quickly as we can."

Pressed further as to whether parents should really be expected to test their children, Ms Whately said: "There will be more detail set out next week about the plans for reopening schools but what I will say as a parent with three children at home and home schooling, is that I know I can't wait like many parents for my children to be back in school."

She added: "We really are determined to open schools up as soon as we can."

Asked if she would test her own children regularly to help the reopening of schools, she said: "Of course I will, I will do what is needed."

She told the BBC "work is in progress" when asked about a plan for coronavirus testing of pupils.

Mass testing in schools for staff and students was paused in January due to the emergence of new variants rendering the scheme ineffective.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had previously hailed the scheme as a "milestone moment" in keeping schools open, so it would come as no surprise if it is brought back.

On Wednesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland's youngest pupils would go back to school as planned from Monday, but she warned lockdown there could possibly go on a little "longer" than originally hoped.

Some schools in Wales will also reopen on Monday, but in England and Northern Ireland most classrooms will remain empty until at least March 8.

On care homes, Ms Whately suggested holding hands could soon be allowed, even before residents have had their second dose of a vaccine.

With a 12-week delay between the first and second doses, Care Minister Whately said "I want us to open up sooner than that", suggesting that some of the restrictions could be eased in the coming months.

It is not clear whether classrooms will still observe social distancing among children when schools reopen. Credit: PA

She said: "Even if it's to be able to hold hands again... I really want to make that happen".

But visitors will still be expected to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) even if visiting rules are relaxed.

Ms Whately told Sky News: "What I want to do as we come out of the national lockdown is also increase the amount of visiting.

"I don't see that we have to wait for the second vaccination dose, I want us to open up sooner than that."

