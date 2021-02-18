More than 16.4 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The majority of these coronavirus inoculations have been in the over-70s, who along with the clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers, were the government's priority in the vaccine rollout.

So how does your area compare in its vaccination rates for the over-70s?

Below is a list of provisional figures for the proportion of people aged 70 and over in England who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). There are 135 CCGs in England, and they commission most of the hospital and community NHS services in the local areas for which they are responsible. The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to February 14. The list reads, from left to right: name of CCG; number of people aged 70 and over resident in the CCG who have received their first dose; estimated percentage of people aged 70 and over resident in the CCG who have received their first dose.

East of England

NHS Bedfordshire CCG 57,394 95.7%

NHS Luton CCG 16,590 85.4%

NHS Milton Keynes CCG 26,826 98.9%

NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG 115,421 96.8%

NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG 69,632 94.9%

NHS Herts Valleys CCG 70,998 94.9%

NHS West Essex CCG 40,236 95.3%

NHS Basildon and Brentwood CCG 32,960 92.5%

NHS Castle Point and Rochford CCG 30,567 94.5%

NHS Mid Essex CCG 58,577 97.2%

NHS Southend CCG 23,763 89.9%

NHS Thurrock CCG 15,720 92.7%

NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG 182,683 96.0%

NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG 67,136 96.2%

NHS North East Essex CCG 53,434 92.6%

NHS West Suffolk CCG 37,044 95.4%

London

NHS Barking and Dagenham CCG 11,008 79.4%

NHS City and Hackney CCG 11,479 72.6%

NHS Havering CCG 31,508 90.3%

NHS Newham CCG 12,712 70.5%

NHS Redbridge CCG 23,545 86.1%

NHS Tower Hamlets CCG 9,647 70.3%

NHS Waltham Forest CCG 16,430 77.9%

NHS North Central London CCG 106,411 81.0%

NHS Brent CCG 22,189 77.9%

NHS Central London (Westminster) CCG 10,874 60.9%

NHS Ealing CCG 26,965 86.5%

NHS Hammersmith and Fulham CCG 11,219 78.1%

NHS Harrow CCG 26,080 90.8%

NHS Hillingdon CCG 27,152 90.2%

NHS Hounslow CCG 20,680 89.7%

NHS West London CCG 15,561 67.5%

NHS South East London CCG 132,139 86.2%

NHS South West London CCG 127,557 89.6%

Midlands

NHS Birmingham and Solihull CCG 120,009 91.7%

NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG 49,646 94.7%

NHS South Warwickshire CCG 44,523 98.5%

NHS Warwickshire North CCG 27,054 95.2%

NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG 131,719 98.1%

NHS Derby and Derbyshire CCG 148,297 96.5%

NHS East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG 54,606 99.3%

NHS Leicester City CCG 26,178 88.3%

NHS West Leicestershire CCG 57,290 98.6%

NHS Lincolnshire CCG 126,876 96.4%

NHS Northamptonshire CCG 91,632 96.7%

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG 125,425 93.1%

NHS Shropshire CCG 56,829 96.9%

NHS Telford and Wrekin CCG 21,488 98.1%

NHS Cannock Chase CCG 19,358 97.2%

NHS East Staffordshire CCG 17,937 96.4%

NHS North Staffordshire CCG 35,567 98.8%

NHS South East Staffordshire and Seisdon Peninsula CCG 36,568 96.3%

NHS Stafford and Surrounds CCG 26,490 98.5%

NHS Stoke on Trent CCG 32,280 96.5%

NHS Dudley CCG 46,337 95.2%

NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG 41,004 86.4%

NHS Walsall CCG 34,398 92.8%

NHS Wolverhampton CCG 28,927 90.3%

North-east England/Yorkshire

NHS County Durham CCG 77,131 97.2%

NHS Newcastle Gateshead CCG 57,051 93.7%

NHS North Cumbria CCG 51,615 94.1%

NHS North Tyneside CCG 29,260 97.1%

NHS Northumberland CCG 56,079 97.9%

NHS South Tyneside CCG 20,972 96.0%

NHS Sunderland CCG 38,588 99.1%

NHS Tees Valley CCG 87,608 93.0%

NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG 60,109 98.0%

NHS Hull CCG 26,862 97.0%

NHS North East Lincolnshire CCG 22,794 94.8%

NHS North Lincolnshire CCG 25,605 97.7%

NHS North Yorkshire CCG 75,876 96.5%

NHS Vale of York CCG 54,203 98.6%

NHS Barnsley CCG 32,039 92.6%

NHS Bassetlaw CCG 18,209 96.1%

NHS Doncaster CCG 41,521 96.6%

NHS Rotherham CCG 36,177 95.0%

NHS Sheffield CCG 65,812 94.0%

NHS Bradford District and Craven CCG 63,231 93.9%

NHS Calderdale CCG 25,872 91.1%

NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG 30,829 94.2%

NHS Leeds CCG 88,185 98.2%

NHS North Kirklees CCG 21,176 90.1%

NHS Wakefield CCG 46,096 96.5%

North-west England

NHS Cheshire CCG 117,387 98.0%

NHS Halton CCG 15,702 96.3%

NHS Knowsley CCG 16,529 91.2%

NHS Liverpool CCG 47,560 91.9%

NHS South Sefton CCG 21,801 90.6%

NHS Southport and Formby CCG 21,909 90.5%

NHS St Helens CCG 25,967 96.0%

NHS Warrington CCG 28,061 97.0%

NHS Wirral CCG 48,970 95.0%

NHS Bolton CCG 34,290 95.3%

NHS Bury CCG 24,433 95.7%

NHS Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale CCG 23,456 90.9%

NHS Manchester CCG 31,360 88.0%

NHS Oldham CCG 25,447 92.4%

NHS Salford CCG 24,018 90.7%

NHS Stockport CCG 42,247 97.3%

NHS Tameside and Glossop CCG 31,127 93.3%

NHS Trafford CCG 29,078 95.8%

NHS Wigan Borough CCG 43,770 96.6%

NHS Blackburn with Darwen CCG 14,425 94.7%

NHS Blackpool CCG 19,940 94.5%

NHS Chorley and South Ribble CCG 24,976 98.5%

NHS East Lancashire CCG 50,163 94.1%

NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG 39,001 96.7%

NHS Greater Preston CCG 25,016 97.2%

NHS Morecambe Bay CCG 55,180 96.3%

NHS West Lancashire CCG 18,213 97.1%

South-east England

NHS Berkshire West CCG 57,716 97.5%

NHS Buckinghamshire CCG 72,309 94.2%

NHS Oxfordshire CCG 89,973 97.1%

NHS East Berkshire CCG 42,212 93.0%

NHS North East Hampshire and Farnham CCG 28,344 99.8%

NHS Surrey Heath CCG 13,682 96.1%

NHS Fareham and Gosport CCG 33,000 98.2%

NHS Isle of Wight CCG 28,923 97.3%

NHS North Hampshire CCG 29,964 97.8%

NHS Portsmouth CCG 21,103 94.1%

NHS South Eastern Hampshire CCG 37,332 97.9%

NHS Southampton CCG 23,014 94.1%

NHS West Hampshire CCG 96,762 96.0%

NHS Kent and Medway CCG 250,273 93.4%

NHS Surrey Heartlands CCG 140,961 94.3%

NHS Brighton and Hove CCG 25,476 89.9%

NHS East Sussex CCG 100,038 92.1%

NHS West Sussex CCG 143,767 97.0%

South-west England