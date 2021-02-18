Coronavirus surge testing will be deployed in Leeds after the South Africa variant was detected in the region.

Additional testing and genomic sequencing will be introduced in targeted areas in the Leeds postcode of LS8, including parts of Harehills and the area just north of Easterly Road.

The Department for Health and Social Care said people in the area are "strongly encouraged" to take a Covid-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Anyone with symptoms is advised to book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

