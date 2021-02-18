Prince Philip to spend third day in hospital after feeling unwell

Prince Philip is spending his third day in hospital after he felt unwell and was admitted as a "precautionary measure".The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was kept at the King Edward VII Hospital, London, for the second night last night for an undisclosed illness.

It is understood the duke, who received his coronavirus vaccination in early January, was not admitted for a Covid-related illness and his case is not being treated as an emergency.

He was said to be in “good spirits” upon entering the hospital.

As yet, there has not been an update on Thursday of his condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent two nights in hospital with an undisclosed illness Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA

In a statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

He travelled to the central London hospital by car and walked in unaided, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said.

Meanwhile, royal author Penny Junor joked that the "outspoken" consort is unlikely to be an ideal patient for hospital staff.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen have been spending the latest lockdown at Windsor Castle Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Ms Junor told BBC Breakfast: “I think he can be quite blunt and I think if he felt people were fussing over him he could be quite outspoken about that.

“This is a man who doesn’t want any fuss made of his 100th birthday, so the fact he’s in hospital and getting some fuss made of him will really irritate him.”

It is understood the decision to admit Philip was taken with an “abundance” of precaution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sent his “best wishes” to Prince Philip as he undergoes a period of rest.

The duke was last in hospital in December 2019, when he was admitted following treatment for a pre-existing condition. He was discharged on Christmas Eve and he spent the festive period with the Queen at the Sandringham estate near Norfolk.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 on June 10, has been spending lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle.