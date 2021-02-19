Even the most powerful people in the world are still getting to grips with remote video calls.

As Boris Johnson kicked off the remote G7 summit, the prime minister had to remind German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute her microphone after she interrupted his opening introduction.

The world leaders of the United States, Japan, Italy, Canada, France, Germany and the UK are meeting on Friday to discuss their joint response to the Covid-19 crisis and other matters of mutual interest during the virtual meet-up.