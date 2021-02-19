Covid-19 infection rates have decreased in all regions of England and across the UK in the week ending 12 February but it still remains high.

Around one in 115 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between February 6 and 12, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from around one in 80 people for the period January 31 to February 6.

It is the lowest figure since November 29 to December 5, when the estimate also stood at one in 115 people.

A teacher getting her temperature checked Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

North-west England had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for coronavirus, the ONS said.

Around one in 85 people in private households in the North West were estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending February 12.

For London, the estimate was one in 100, and for the West Midlands it was one in 110.

The other estimates are one in 120 people for the East Midlands and for Yorkshire and the Humber; one in 125 people for eastern England; and one in 135 for north-east England, south-east England and south-west England.

In Wales, around one in 125 people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 between February 6 and 12 – down from the previous ONS estimate of one in 85 for January 31 to February 6.

In Northern Ireland, the ONS estimates around one in 105 people had Covid-19 between February 6 and 12, down from one in 75.

The estimate for Scotland is around one in 180 people, down from one in 150.