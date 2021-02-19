A further 533 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 119,920.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have been 139,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, in the last 24-hour reporting period, there had been 12,027 positive coronavirus tests in the UK.

As a result, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,095,269.

England

A further 315 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 80,739, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 13 and 103. All except 26, aged between 13 and 96, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between April 18 2020 and February 18 2021.

There were 42 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 533 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 200,989.

Public Health Wales also reported another 16 deaths. The death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,205.

200,989 people in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began.

Scotland

There have been 31 more deaths in Scotland, which brings the country's total to 6,916.

Scotland's total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 195,839, as 885 positive tests were reported on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the country's Department of Health.

It brings the death toll as recorded by the department to 2,026, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 313 new positive cases, which brings the total up to 110,440.