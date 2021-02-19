Duke of Edinburgh expected to stay in hospital until next week

The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital over the weekend and into next week as a precaution, royal sources have told ITV News.

According to the source the Duke is in "good spirits" and the measures were being taken as a precaution by his doctors.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in central London on Tuesday as a "precaution" after he reported feeling unwell.

He travelled to the central London hospital by car and walked in unaided, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said.

There has been no information on what the Duke, who turns 100 in June, is being treated for but royal sources have been keen to emphasise it wasn't an emergency.

It has been confirmed Prince Philip - who received his coronavirus vaccination in early January - was not admitted for a Covid-related illness.

The trip is his fourth visit to hospital since he retired in 2017.

Police officers and hospital security staff stand at the entrance to the King Edward VII Hospital in London. Credit: PA

Since his retirement he has spent most of his time out of the public eye and has suffered from a number of ailments.

He previously spent four nights at the same hospital he is in now in December 2019 for treatment on a “pre-existing condition.”

The morning after the Duke was admitted, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall – who have received their Covid jabs – visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to learn about vaccination trials.

While on Thursday, the Queen carried out her first official in-person event of the year and made one of her most senior royal aides a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order during a Windsor Castle ceremony.