Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West after six-and-a-half years of marriage.

Sources familiar with the filing but not authorised to speak publicly confirmed to AP News that Ms Kardashian West filed for divorce at Los Angeles Superior Court.

The impending end of "Kimye" brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

The combination of the pair's successes has launched them to the very top of the celebrity world and has led to them amassing huge amounts of wealth.

There have been rumours for sometime about issues within the pairs relationship, with Kardashian West going public about her struggles with her husband's bi-polar disorder in July last year.

Kanye ran for president in 2020 despite his previous support of Donald Trump Credit: AP

At the time she said: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

West has had numerous public stunts in recent years that have often appeared bizarre and over the top.

He famously ran for president in 2020 and boasted about his campaign despite it being impossible for him to win and failing to get on the ticket in several states.

The pair have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years .