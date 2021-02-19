The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they will not return as working members of The Royal Family, which means they will hand over their various honorary appointments and royal patronages.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."Several organisations have therefore had to say goodbye to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Here's a full list of those groups, alongside their reactions:

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

Harry was previously president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, an organisation set up to support young people throughout The Commonwealth. Megan was vice-president of the Trust.

In response to the couple's confirmation, the organisation said: “We have been very lucky to have had the keen support and encouragement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in our formative years.

“They have enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organisation to readiness for its next phase."

The Armed Forces

Former soldier Harry, who served on the frontline in Afghanistan, is no longer the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, or Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union

The Duke will also no longer be patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League – roles which he took over from the Queen.

On Twitter, the Rugby Football League thanked the Duke of Sussex for his "time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years".

The Rugby Football Union said: “We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the RFU both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron.

“The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game.”

It is not yet known whether Harry will retain his two other rugby-related patronages of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme and the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation.

The Royal National Theatre

The Queen handed Meghan patronage of The Royal National Theatre in 2019.

The theatre thanked the Duchess for “championing” its work with communities and young people across the UK.

It said in a tweet: “The National Theatre is very grateful for the support offered by the Duchess of Sussex throughout the course of her patronage.

“The Duchess championed our work with communities and young people across the UK, and our mission to make theatre accessible to all."

The theatre said the process of appointing a new patron is "ongoing and will be announced in due course".

The Association of Commonwealth Universities

Meghan also became a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities in 2019 and will give up this title too.

The ACU thanked the Duchess in a statement, adding: “Since the Duchess of Sussex took over the role of patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities from Her Majesty the Queen in January 2019, she has been a passionate advocate for our mission to build a better world through higher education."

London Marathon Charitable Trust

The London Marathon Charitable Trust had already lost Harry as its patron.

The role was on a three-year term, which was renewed twice, covering nine years. It came to an end in January, and it was decided it would not be renewed.

Which patronages will the couple keep?

Although Meghan and Harry have lost their royal patronages, they are able to keep ones which were not given to them by the Queen.

Meghan will keep her two private patronages: one with Smart Works, which provides interview clothing and coaching for unemployed women, and another with animal charity Mayhew.

SmartWorks tweeted that they were "delighted" to confirm that Meghan will be staying on with them.

The Duke of Sussex so far retains the following private patronages or presidencies: African Parks, Dolen Cymru, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, Invictus Games, MapAction, Rhino Conservation Botswana charity, Sentebale, and WellChild.