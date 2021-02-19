Video report by ITV News reporter Neil Connery

Nasa has released more astonishing images from Mars after its Perseverance rover successfully landed on the red planet on Thursday.

One of the images shows the rover during its landing suspended by a parachute during the "seven minutes of terror" which were the final and extremely risky moments of its 300 million mile journey.

During the landing flight, controllers had to wait helplessly as the preprogrammed spacecraft hit the thin Martian atmosphere at 12,100 mph or 16 times the speed of sound, slowing as it plummeted.It was a nail-biting 11 and half minutes before Nasa was able to confirm the rover had landed safely.

The first image Perseverance beamed back after it landed on Mars on Thursday. Credit: Nasa

The American space agency is planning on releasing more detailed images and videos over the next few days.

Over the next two years, Percy, as the rover is nicknamed, will use its seven-foot arm to drill down and collect rock samples containing possible signs of bygone microscopic life.

Perseverance has begun sending back images from Mars. Credit: Nasa

Three to four dozen chalk-size samples will be sealed in tubes and set aside to be retrieved eventually by another rover and brought homeward by another rocket ship.

The goal is to get them back to Earth as early as 2031.

Hours after the landing, Matt Wallace, Nasa deputy project manager, reported that the spacecraft was in great shape and was ready to carry out its mission.