Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's baby announcement.

A spokesperson for the couple shared a touching photo confirming the news that Archie was going to be a big brother.

It was also announced that the royal couple would been interviewed by TV host Oprah Winfrey in their first sit down chat since leaving the UK.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the news Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital, Prince Charles' half-term nature challenge and Camilla's new work with domestic abuse charity SafeLives.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.