Given how far apart the two sides were, Harry and Meghan's formal split from the Royal Family was never going to be easy.

But here is my understanding of what happened this week that led to Friday's tense statements from Buckingham Palace and from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Throughout the talks, Harry and Meghan's position was clear.

Despite quitting their roles as senior working royals in March 2020, they wanted to maintain their connections to all the charities and organisations they'd worked with.

Those connections included the Royal patronages the Queen had passed to them - like the Rugby Football Union and the National Theatre - and the honorary military appointments Harry held - like Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Meghan with Artistic Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris. Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

Their view? That they could still contribute in a meaningful way, despite moving their lives to California.

But the Queen's aides did not agree and the promised the 12 month review was edging closer by the day.

And so this week, the Palace went into final negotiations with the Duke of Sussex, and yes the statement did just say "the Duke" suggesting they did not want the Duchess to have a formal role in the talks.

But the news, revealed first by ITV on Monday, that Harry and Meghan had done a deal with Oprah Winfrey for a big sit down interview on US primetime TV, did not help matters.

Oprah Winfrey at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 Credit: Ian West/PA

The Sussexes had planned to have the "divorce" settlement signed and sealed before announcing the Oprah news.

Buckingham Palace didn't know about Oprah in advance and so the opposing sides had to complete negotiations this week in a more tense atmosphere than they'd anticipated.

What upset the Sussexes the most, was a line in the middle of the pre-prepared Palace statement: "In stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Over at Sussex headquarters, they hit the roof.

Harry and Meghan believe they are committed to public service but they simply want to do it from outside the Royal Family and from outside the UK.

Harry and Meghan at a Queen’s Commonwealth Trust event, an organisation they no longer formally represent Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA

And given Harry's closeness to the Queen - he still remains in regular contact with his grandmother - he will have been fuming at the way he felt he was being treated by her most senior aides.

That is what triggered Harry and Meghan's unusually sharp response in their statement: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

And whatever public pretence there had been until this point that both sides were happy with the outcome, went up in a big white puff of smoke.

And in many ways, Harry and Meghan's view that they "live a life of service" has been evidenced today in the delight expressed by the charities who Harry and Meghan will keep working with.

Those not-for-profit groups - not bestowed by the Queen - include the Invictus Games tournament, the SmartWorks charity which helps unemployed women and the Mayhew animal shelter.

But over at the Palace, they had concluded otherwise.

Do the Royal Marines want their figurehead to be someone who is rarely in the UK?

Does London's National Theatre want its Royal Patron to be someone who is very focussed on the couple's new roles and new life in the US?

Royal aides concluded they didn't - and the Queen wrote to the Sussexes to confirm the military, Commonwealth and charitable associations were being removed.

Harry with his grandmother the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015 Credit: Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA

The Palace decided that a non-working Royal living in California couldn't give the level of commitment these organisations, which mean so much to the Queen, might reasonably expect.

The patronages will be "redistributed" among those members of her family who remain full-time working Royals.

Buckingham Palace did try to hold out an olive branch at the end of their statement by saying how they were "all saddened" and that Harry and Meghan did remain "much loved members of the family".

It echoed the statement they made in January 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced they wanted out.

Harry in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines Credit: Simon Dawson/PA

But that's not how they see it in California.

The Sussexes believe other members of the Royal Family with HRH titles are still given the freedom to earn a private income.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are names you will often hear mentioned.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles, they have the financial independence they sought and they remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (after all King Edward VIII who abdicated the throne in 1936 kept his Duke of Windsor title until the day he died).

So the separation is now complete. To say it ended inharmoniously is an understatement.